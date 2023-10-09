Music festival turns horrific in Israel as Hamas kills 260; videos of partygoers escaping go viral

Israel-Palestine war updates: Around 260 people were killed in a Hamas attack at the Nova Music Festival, an outdoor music festival organised near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, on Sunday. The music festival, which was being celebrated to mark the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot, drew around 3,000 people mostly young Israelis. Israeli rescue service Zaka said that its paramedics have removed around 260 bodies from the music festival.

A video of the incident has went viral on X formerly known as Twitter. The now-viral video captured chaotic scenes showing terrified partygoers when missiles were seen flying towards the music festival venue and Hamas militants stormed the Israeli territory.

Terrorists had surrounded the participants and shot down dozens of them with rifle fire. Following this, the terrorists moved through the area and hunted people who were in hiding to execute them or capture them, , according to a report in The Times of Israel.

"Missiles were seen flying towards the music festival in Israel when the Hamas militants stormed the Israeli territory," a user wrote while sharing the video on X. Another video of the incident showed people running for their lives as the missiles were fired.

In another video, a 25-year-old Israeli woman Noa Argamani was seen being taken away on a motorcycle by a Hamas terrorist as she said, "Don't kill me! No, no, no" while pleading for her life. The video then shows her boyfriend, who looks on helplessly as Argamani is being captured by terrorists.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza.



Noa is held hostage by Hamas.



She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamily pic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

In yet another video, Hamas paraded the naked and battered body of Shani Louk, a female German tattoo artist, in a pickup truck. One of the terrorists was also seen spitting on her body. While her sister Adi Louk confirmed that it was indeed Shani in the video, her mother appealed to people for more information about her whereabouts.

More than 1,100 people have died due to the ongoing between Israel and Hamas so far. Over 700 people have died in Israel whereas at least 413 deaths have been reported in Gaza so far. Hamas has also taken at least 100 hostages so far.

A source close to Hamas has told news agency Reuters that the militant outfit conducted a years-long campaign to fool Israel into thinking the group did not want armed conflict and could be placated with economic incentives to maintain relative calm.

"Hamas used an unprecedented intelligence tactic to mislead Israel over the last months, by giving a public impression that it was not willing to go into a fight or confrontation with Israel while preparing for this massive operation," the source was quoted as saying by Reuters.

