Israel-Hamas war: 23-year-old US citizen sends chilling texts to family before going missing from music festival

A 23-year-old American-Israeli youngster has went missing after Hamas attacked the Nova music festival in Israel. The young American-Israeli had texted his parents "I love you" and "I'm sorry" before becoming untraceable. The youngster, identified as Hersh Golberg-Polin, was attending the festival to celebrate his birthday when Hamas militants invaded and started attacking the attendees.

Commenting on their ordeal, Polin's father Jonathan Polin told The Jerusalem Post that he just wants his son at home safe and sound. He further said that if he could tell his son anything, he would tell him, "We love you. Come home to us."

Apart from his birthday, Polin was also celebrating his release from his Army service, which he finished in April.

The 23-year-old drove tanks in the 7th Armored Brigade and later trained to become a medic, according to a New York Post report. He had been working as a medic and a waiter to save money to visit India, his father said.

This is Hersh Golberg-Polin, a 23-year-old American-Israeli who was at the desert music festival attacked by Hamas.



His parents are anxiously searching for him. On Saturday morning they received 2 short messages from their son saying: "I love you" and "I'm sorry."

Hamas attacked a music festival near Kibbutz Re'im close to the Gaza area on Sunday. The attack claimed around 260 lives, according to the Israeli rescue service Zaka.

Many shocking videos of partygoers trying to escape the music festival in Israel have gone viral on X formerly known as Twitter. According to these videos, terrorists surrounded the partygoers and shot down dozens of them with rifle fire.

Soon after this, people tried to escape the venue and went in hiding to save their lives. Terrorists moved through the area and hunted people in hiding to either execute them or capture them.

Hamas fighters had crossed into the Israeli territory on Saturday in the biggest attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War fought in the 1970s. Around 700 Israelis were killed and dozens were abducted into Gaza.

Among the 100 Israelis captured during the land-sea-air assault were women, children and senior citizens. Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said that some are thought to be alive whereas others are presumed, adding this will "shape the future of the war".

As a result of the counterstrike operations launched by Israel, at least 413 people have lost their lives in Gaza.

