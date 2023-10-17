Israel-Hamas war: MEA sets up 24x7 control room; Indian embassy in Tel Aviv rolls out helpline number

Israel-Hamas war news: India has set up a 24-hour control room in the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) given the Israel-Palestine war. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv and India's representative office in Ramallah have also set up a 24-hour emergency helpline to monitor the situation and provide information and assistance as needed.

People can contact the MEA control room at 1800118797 (toll free number), +91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905, and +919968291988 and also write to them at situationroom@mea.gov.in. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv can be contacted at +972-35226748 and +972-543278392 and people can also write to the Embassy at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

India's representative office in Ramallah can be contacted at +970-592916418 (also WhatsApp) and one can also write to them at rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will pay visit to Israel on Wednesday following the attacks by Hamas, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken added that Israel and the US agreed to develop a plan for providing aid to Gaza residents. "At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza," Blinken was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Biden "will hear from Israel what it needs to defend his people as we continue to work with Congress to meet those demands," Blinken noted. He also said that Biden hopes to hear from Tel Aviv how it will conduct its operations in a way that causes minimal civilian casualties and enable humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit the Hamas.

Israel has imposed a full blockade as it is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza with tanks and troops on the border. Due to the attacks by Hamas and counter action by Israel, around 4,000 people have been killed on both sides so far.

At least 2,750 people in Gaza including more than 700 children have lost their lives so far and nearly 10,000 have been wounded, according to authorities. Further 1,000 people are believed to be under the rubble.

Hamas' attacks across Israel over the last weekend have taken the lives of 1,300 civilian including children and Hamas fighters have also seized hostages. Israeli military has said that around 291 soldiers have been killed so far.

Hamas has continued to fire rockets at Israel since its cross-border attack last weekend. Rocket warning sirens were sounded in many towns in southern Israel on Monday, according to the Israeli military.

