Israel kills three family members of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh: Report

Israel's military has killed three family members of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Haaretz reported on Tuesday, citing reports in Gaza. However, it did not give any details of those killed by Israel. Haniyeh is currently in Qatar, which has been backing Hamas.

On Saturday, Haniyeh met with Iran's foreign minister in Qatar, where they discussed Hamas' deadly attack in Israel "and agreed to continue cooperation" to achieve the group's goals, according to Reuters. During their meeting in Qatar's capital Doha, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the rampage as a "historic victory" that had dealt a setback to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have eliminated several Hamas commanders, who were responsible for the attack on the Jewish state on October 7. In a tweet today, the IDF said that it eliminated Ayman Nofal, a senior Hamas operative. Nofal was the Commander of Hamas’ Central Brigade in Gaza and the former Head of Military Intelligence. "Nofal directed many attacks against Israeli civilians and besides being one of the most dominant figures in the terrorist organization, he was involved in the planning of the abduction of Gilad Shalit. We won't stop until we eliminate Hamas."

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that so far, they have eliminated 1000 terrorists. "Thousands of targets have been attacked including terror bases. Hamas never cared for the people of Gaza. The goal is to prevent peace in our area to work for the escalation in our area," he said.

Cohen said that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel or anyone else. "We will not agree that the Hamas will have any power in Gaza or in any other place. No human can comprehend the barbarity of torturing babies murdering, pertinent women, and even taking out the baby before we are born...We cannot call them inhuman or animals. Even animals don't act like this. The only definition is monsters... We are not fighting just for Israel we are fighting for the entire free war. Terrible is exactly like cancer. It's willing to spread. And if we do not stop it here, it will come to Paris London, New York, in all other places as well."