Israel-Palestine war: 'Unthinkable,' says Joe Biden on ordeal of 4-yr-old girl captured by Hamas

US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that a four-year-old American girl was among the 17 hostages released by Hamas. These hostages were held in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7 this year.

The four-year-old, identified as Abigail Edan, was held hostage after she witnessed her parents getting killed at the hands of Hamas terrorists on October 7. Commenting on the toddler's plight, Biden said at a press conference, "What she endured is unthinkable." The toddler was on her way to the hospital for checkup, according to news agency Reuters.

Her grandfather Carmel Eden thanked Joe Biden after his granddaughter came back from Gaza. Eden said he "simply could not believe" she had been returned and thanked Biden "for all the help he's offered us."

Hamas on Sunday released 17 hostages including 14 Israelis and 3 foreigners. This was the third batch of hostages released by the Palestinian group under the ongoing truce deal.

The hostages were transferred to the Red Cross, who later handed them over to the Israeli Forces. Among the Israeli hostages released on Sunday are 9 children, 2 mothers, 2 more women and a man.

Besides Abigail Edan, the other hostages released are Alma Avraham (84), Aviva Adrienne Siegel (62), Ron Krivoi (25), Hagar Brodetz (40), Ofri Brodetz (10), Yuval Brodetz (8), Oriya Brodetz (4), Chen Goldstein (48), Agam Goldstein (17), Gal Goldstein (11), Tal Goldstein (8), Dafna Elyakim (15) and Ela Elyakim (8).

The hostages have been released as a part of an exchange deal brokered jointly by Qatar and Egypt with help from the US. This deal aims to swap 50 Israeli hostages in lieu of 150 Palestinian prisoners over a period of four days.

Biden further said at the presser that he is hopeful of more American hostages being released soon, while emphasising on his desire to extend the current fighting pause so that more hostages are released.

"We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones," he reassured the public. He also noted that he plans to discuss the on-ground situation further with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With agency inputs)

