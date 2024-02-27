Japan's new birth rate hits all-time low in 2023 as demographic woes deepen

Japan recorded a new record low in the number of births for an eighth consecutive year in 2023, according to preliminary government data released on Tuesday. The data revealed a 5.1% decline in the number of births from the previous year, reaching 758,631.



Additionally, the number of marriages dropped by 5.9% to 489,281, marking the first time in 90 years that the figure fell below 500,000. This trend suggests an ongoing challenge for Japan in addressing depopulation issues, particularly as out-of-wedlock births are uncommon in the country.



In response to the latest data on declining birth rates, Japan's top government spokesperson told Reuters that the government is committed to implementing "unprecedented steps." These measures include expanding childcare facilities and advocating for wage increases for younger workers. The government aims to address the challenges posed by the declining birthrate and its potential impact on the country's demographics.



"The declining birthrate is in a critical situation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters. "The next six years or so until 2030, when the number of young people will rapidly decline, will be the last chance to reverse the trend."



Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has acknowledged the severity of Japan's declining birth rate, referring to it as the "gravest crisis our country faces." In response to this challenge, he unveiled a series of measures aimed at supporting households with child-rearing responsibilities.



Projections from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimate that Japan's population could decline by approximately 30% to 87 million by 2070, with a significant proportion being individuals aged 65 or older, highlighting the urgency of addressing demographic shifts.