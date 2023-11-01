‘Just reacted’: Attacker’s chilling confession after stabbing Indian student in US, condition critical

A 24-year-old Indian student in the US state of Indiana has been brutally assaulted, resulting in critical injuries. Varun was attacked when Jordan Andrad, also 24 years old, stabbed him in the temple with a knife at a public gym in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Sunday morning. The motives behind this violent act are still under investigation, according to NWIU Times.

Following the incident, the assailant was apprehended and now faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

The report indicates that Varun, the victim, sustained severe injuries from the knife attack. Due to the gravity of his condition, he was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he has been given a grim prognosis, with a survival chance estimated at zero to 5 per cent. Varun's condition remains serious after this harrowing assault.

The attacker, Andrade, informed the police that he had requested a massage that morning and entered a massage room where he encountered a man he didn't know but found to be "a little weird."

Believing that the other man posed a threat, Andrade asserted that he reacted in what he considered the "right way," as detailed in his chargesheet document. The police reported that Andrade perceived the man as a threat and, in his words, "just reacted."

According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, when police asked him where he stabbed Varun, Andrade said: “Uh, I just put it through. I don’t even want to say it. It was in his head.”

