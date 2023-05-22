Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah stops funding for all orders given by Bommai govt

The Karnataka government headed by Siddaramaiah on Monday ordered to stop the release of funds to any orders given by the previous government in any department including boards and corporations, according to the news agency ANI. The government also ordered to stop all the pending works which have not started yet. This comes just days after Siddaramaiah took over as chief minister of Karnataka following the historic mandate for Congress.

Siddaramaiah took over as chief minister on Saturday (May 20). Hours after assuming the chief ministership, he gave in-principle approval to all five guarantees made in Congress' manifesto ahead of the assembly election.

In a tweet, he said: "Before the elections, we gave 5 guarantees to the people of the country. Today I took oath as the Chief Minister of the state because the people trusted us and gave a full majority to the party. As promised, in the first cabinet meeting itself, we gave in-principle approval to all our guarantees, and we again acted as promised."

In its manifesto, the Karnataka Congress promised 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kilograms of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth, Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

Siddaramaiah said the initial estimation of the government was that the implementation of the poll promises would cost the exchequer Rs 50,000 crore a year. Noting that the budget size of Karnataka is Rs 3.1 lakh crore, Siddaramaiah said: "I don't think it's impossible for our government to raise Rs 50,000 crore a year (for the five guarantees)". The chief minister said he was confident that without entrapping the state in debts and without pushing the state into financial bankruptcy, his government would implement all the guarantee schemes. "When we are paying Rs 56,000 crore (annually) as interest on our loan, can't we spend Rs 50,000 crore for our people?"

Earlier today, the chief minister said he had decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give them as a mark of respect. "This is for during both personal and public events. People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts. May all your love and affection continue to be on me."

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Watch: Best large cap mutual funds in 10 years: These MF schemes have delivered up to 16.8% SIP returns

Also Watch: Stocks that Religare Broking recommended on May 24, 2023: Ashok Leyland, Berger Paints, Indian Hotel Company

Also WATCH | Cannes 2023: boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta, Sunny Leone, influencers Dolly Singh and Niharika NM, BLACKPINK’s Jennie at Cannes Film Festival

Also WATCH: Bill Gates affair row: Who is Mila Antonova, the Russian bridge player involved in alleged affair with Microsoft Co-founder? Know all about the Jeffrey Epstein connection