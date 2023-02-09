Kim Jong Un brings daughter touted to be North Korea’s next leader to visit troops

Kim Jong Un brought his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, believed to be 9-10 years old, to visit the troops on the 75th anniversary of the country’s army. This was Kim Ju Ae’s fourth known public appearance. She stood close to her father and shook the hands of senior officials. Kim Ju Ae sat next to Kim Jong Un at the table.

The state media described Kim Ju Ae as ‘respected’ and ‘beloved’, triggering discussions on whether she is being primed as Kim Jong Un’s successor. Kim Jong Un’s daughter attended a flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November too, and has accompanied her father in inspections of ballistic missiles.

Kim Jong Un with daughter Kim Ju Ae

Officials were shown applauding the banquet, said to have been held at Pyongyang’s Yanggakdo Hotel. Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae were dressed alike in black suits and white dress shirts. They held hands as they walked down the red carpet along with Kim Jong Un’s wife, Ri Sol Ju.

According to the Associated Press, analysts believe that the decision to bring his daughter to public events revolving around the military is a reminder to the world that he has no intention to voluntarily surrender these nuclear weapons. They believe that it is the North Korean leader’s strongest guarantee of the survival of and extension of the family's dynastic rule.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae

The visit to the troops preceded a massive military parade that began on Wednesday night in Pyongyang. South Korean officials told the news agency that the parade, that featured newly-developed weapons systems that North Korea aims to test and deploy, likely started at 9 pm.

Kim Jong Un visited the lodging quarters of the Korean People’s Army’s general officers with his daughter, and gave an encouraging speech to troops at a banquet. He lauded them for maintaining the “strongest army in the world”.

Residents in Pyongyang marked the anniversary by visiting the city's Mansu Hill to lay flowers and pay respect to the statues of their late leaders, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il, respectively the grandfather and father of their ruler, as soldiers lined up to salute.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

