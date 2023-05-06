King Charles III Coronation: A look at other King Charles who served the throne

The Coronation ceremony of King Charles III is about to begin soon in London, and the king is all set to be officially crowned as the new monarch in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event in seven decades.

Here is a look at other King Charles who served the throne before King Charles III.

Charles I (1625 to 1649)

From 1625 to 1649, Charles I, from the house of Stuart, was the King of England, Scotland, and Ireland. After the sudden death of his elder brother, who was the heir to the throne, Charles I became the king. He was a weak infant and was a stammer all his life.

Charles I’s belief in the divine rights of the King, attached to the Roman Catholic faith, earned him many enemies at the time of his rule as people and parliamentarians accusing him of being a cruel leader.

The conflict between the king and parliament caused civil war at that time. His rule ended with his execution in 1649. With Oliver Cromwell serving as Lord Protector, the monarchy was overthrown, and England was made a republic.

Charles II ( May 29 1630 - Feb 6 1685)

Charles II, Charles I's oldest surviving child, was only 18 years old and living in exile when his father was assassinated. Although the English Parliament declared England a republic and abolished the monarchy, Scotland recognised him as King Charles II. Almost

Charles II remained in exile for over ten years, hopping between nations to avoid Oliver Cromwell, the man in charge of the rebellion against his father. During this time, he resided in Spain's Netherlands, the Dutch Republic, and France.

Charles II returned to retake his throne in 1660. When he returned, Charles II ensured that anybody who had signed his father's death warrant was put to death.

When Cromwell passed away in 1658, there was a period of civil and military upheaval that led to Charles being asked to reign again in 1660.

Charles III

The third King Charles, who was born on November 14, 1948, is the oldest British monarch to succeed to the throne. After the passing of his grandpa King George VI and the throne's ascension of his mother when she was 25 years old, Charles III became the heir apparent at the age of three.

As the heir to the throne, Charles is well known for supporting social and charity initiatives. But protecting the environment and halting climate change are his main interests. When the enormously popular Princess Diana was killed in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997, his public reputation got hampered. During his marriage to Princess Diana, Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are known to have had an affair. They later married in the year 2005. Charles has two children William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

