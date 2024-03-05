Life coach Jay Shetty accused of lying about his past, plagiarising Instagram posts: Report

British-Indian life coach Jay Shetty is under scanner for cooking up his life story and plagiarising social media posts. The author of best-selling book 'Think Like A Monk' has built a self-help empire based on his motivational talks. He is also popular for his podcast 'On purpose'.

Shetty, distinguished for hosting numerous illustrious figures such as the former US First Lady Michelle Obama, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Damon among others on his podcast, was accused by The Guardian of lying about his past. It reported that he purportedly appropriated content from other individuals across various social media platforms. Shetty also officiated Jennifer Lopez’s wedding to Ben Affleck in 2022, having met the former on the YouTube show, Coach Conversations.

On his website, Shetty claimed: “During his school years, Jay Shetty spent vacations living with monks in India, immersing himself in their wisdom and teachings.”

However, the British daily raised questions about the authenticity of Shetty's narrative and his credibility as a self-help guru. It questioned his claim that he had spent three years in a temple in India.

The report stated, “After graduating, Shetty forgoes a life of material success to live as a monk himself. Three years later, he has another revelation: his purpose in life is not to live the humble life of a monk but to use his preternatural oratory skills to share wisdom with the world. Thus begins his transformation into a public self-help personality and his swift rise to fame. Shetty's success is largely predicated on this riches-to-rags-to-riches backstory.”

Shetty has 15.3 million followers on Instagram and 4.73 million subscribers on YouTube. Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty live in Los Angeles. Radhi, who claims to be part of his entrepreneurial journey, also has a 3 million followers' support across social media platforms. The 36-year-old has also authored books "8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go".

Besides, he is the founder of the Jay Shetty Certification School, which offers invaluable life coaching certificates to discerning individuals and organisations seeking personal and professional development. His website says these comprehensive courses have been successfully completed by an impressive two million students globally.

At the heart of this educational platform lies what's referred to as Shetty's "Genius Community", a forward-thinking fellowship offering weekly programming that elaborates on key principles and practices pertaining to health and wellness. The reach of this initiative extends across more than 100 countries, impacting thousands of members worldwide.

He also established Calm, a meditation startup currently valued at an estimated $2 billion net worth. Herein he fulfills the critical role of Chief Inspiration Officer - adding further dimensionality to his multifaceted career.