Lionel Messi not being approached by Saudi Arabian club for $350-mn deal: Report

Paris St-Germain football club have confirmed that the reports about Lionel Messi being approached by Al Hilal are false and would not consider to move to Saudi Arabia, said Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. According to earlier reports Lionel Messi, 35, was offered up to $350 million to move to the Middle East after the FIFA World Cup 2022 win against France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha. Messi's closest rival Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Hilal's rival club Al Nassr at the turn of 2023, and will reportedly receive $210 million a year.

As per Balague, Messi’s contract expires in the summer, but he is already discussing closing a deal to be back with Paris St-Germain. “There hasn't been an offer,” said Balague.

He further added, “Paris St-Germain and Messi are organising a meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the deal that will keep him in Paris. Right now, his motivation is to stay in Europe.”

Messi played a crucial role in getting Argentina their win at the Fifa World Cup for the first time since Maradona led win in 1986 at Qatar last month.

Messi said after the tournament's impressive win, he planned to keep playing for his country, while Balague says he is also determined to win more things in Europe.

Balague also said that he is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or and is still in the Champions League. He has big targets after winning the World Cup. So not only does it make no sense to approach him with that offer, but the offer also hasn't existed.

Messi joined the Paris St-Germain football club from Barcelona in 2021 and, till then, has made 54 appearances for the Ligue one side, scoring twenty four goals.

Also Read: Pele dies at 82: Football superstars, leaders, celebrities pay tribute to the ‘King’