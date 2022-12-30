Pele dies at 82: Football superstars, leaders, celebrities pay tribute to the ‘King’

Brazil football legend Pele, whose real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died due to cancer at the age of 82 late on Thursday. Pele, who is also a three-time World Cup winner, was one of the greatest names in the world of football and scored a record 1,281 goals in his two-decade-long career.

The legend had undergone treatment for colon cancer in 2021. Since October this year, he was not keeping well. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed that Pele died at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on Thursday, December 29, at 11:57 pm (3:27 pm as per Brazil time). Brazil’s record scorer, Nicknamed “the Black Pearl” and “the King”, won three World Cups as a player, in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Pelé was one of only three players to have scored in four World Cups.

Soon after the news broke out wishes and tributes started pouring in on social media from footballing legends, players, and celebrities, like superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar.

Leading the pack, superstar Messi, who recently lifted the FIFA World Cup with Argentina, posted his tribute on his official Instagram account.

Mbappe, who has been frequently compared to Pele for his skills, shared a photo of him with the Brazilian legend and wrote: “The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.”

Harry Kane, captain of the England national team, tweeted Pele was a true inspiration and one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo wrote a heartfelt note for King Pele and said he will remain an inspiration for millions for years to come.

“A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, and always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each and everyone of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé.

Argentine star footballer Gabriel Batistuta took to Twitter and said Thank you for everything you gave to the world of football.

Brazilian football sensation Neymar took to Instagram and paid tribute to his country's hero.

Besides football superstars, past and present, many leaders paid their heartfelt tribute to the three-time World Cup winner.

President Joe Biden wrote on Twitter: “For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible. Today, Jill and I's thoughts are with his family and all those who loved him.”

For a sport that brings the world together like no other, Pelé’s rise from humble beginnings to soccer legend is a story of what is possible.



Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama too paid their tributes on Twitter remembering Pele as a humanitarian and global icon inspiring generations after generations.

Pele was the ace goal scorer for the football club Santos and Brazil's national team. For Santos, he scored 643 goals in 659 games, and for Canarinho, he netted 77 goals in 92 appearances. When he first won the football World Cup with Brazil in 1958, that moment marked the rise of the first sporting star of colour. Legendary Dutch footballer Johan Cruyff said Pele's impact on football in the following words: "Pele was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic."