LTTE chief Prabakaran is alive, will emerge in public soon, claims Tamil Nationalist Movement Leader Pazha Nedumaran

On February 13, 2023, Tamil nationalist movement leader Pazha Nedumaran said that the leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Velupillai Prabakaran, is still alive and would appear in public shortly.



Nedumaran remarked at a news conference in Thanjavur at Mullivaikkal Mutram that the moment has come for the LTTE leader to come out in the open in light of the Sinhalese protests against Mahinda Rajapaksa and the international situation.



Declaring that 'Thamizh Desiya Thalaivar' (Tamil Nationalist Leader) Prabakaran was hale and robust, he added that this revelation should put an end to the 'rumours' concerning his death.



He urged the people of Tamil Eelam and Tamilians around the world to rally behind Prabakaran, saying that the LTTE leader would announce a plan of action for the "dawn" and the development of Tamils.



The LTTE had never permitted countries opposing India to set foot on their territory and had no ties with them. He stated that he did not require assistance at the time. Nedumaran urged the Indian government to take the necessary steps to prevent China from establishing a permanent presence in the island nation.



He also encouraged the Tamil Nadu government, all Tamil Nadu political parties, and the Tamil Nadu people to show their support for LTTE commander Prabhakaran at this "critical juncture."



He refused to answer questions about his claim that the LTTE leader is still alive. He said that "they were in contact with the LTTE chief" and would not divulge anything else.



Prabakaran, the leader of the island nation's Tamil minority, was reported dead by Sri Lankan government troops on May 18, 2009 in Mullaivaikkal in the northern Mullaithivu district.



The "discovery" of the body effectively ended the two-and-a-half-decade civil war.



Some Tamil nationalist hardliners, however, have questioned the government's narrative, claiming that Prabakaran may still be alive after fleeing the final fighting zone in 2009.

Also Read: Billionaire Gautam Adani's little-known unlisted company: A hidden gem with 351 subsidiaries