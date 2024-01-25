Maldives’ opposition parties express concerns over its govt’s ‘anti-India’ stance

Maldives’ main opposition parties have expressed their concerns about the Maldivian government’s anti-India stance amid a raging diplomatic row between the two nations. The two opposition parties have underscored India’s role as Maldives’ “most long-standing ally”.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats said, “The current administration appears to be making a stark pivot towards an anti-India stance. Both, the MDP and The Democrats believe alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country."

The parties highlighted that consecutive governments of the country must be able to work with all development partners for the benefit of Maldivians. “Stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives," they said.

This comes just after the Maldivian government allowed a Chinese ship, equipped to carry research and surveys, to dock at one of its ports. The Male government had permitted the ship to make a port call for replenishment. Meanwhile, New Delhi is expected to keep a close watch on the movement of the ship.

"The Maldives has always been a welcoming destination for vessels of friendly countries, and continues to host both civilian and military vessels making port calls for peaceful purposes...Such calls enhance bilateral ties between the Maldives and partner countries, and also demonstrate the centuries-old tradition of welcoming vessels from friendly countries..." the Maldives said in reference to the Chinese ship.

For the uninitiated, a diplomatic row ensued after three Maldivian deputy ministers posted derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep. President Muizzu then suspended the three ministers after a call by Indians to boycott Maldives as a tourist destination. Maldives sees the highest inflow of tourists from India, followed by Russia.

Moreover, much before the diplomatic row ensued, Muizzu had asked India to withdraw its military personnel from the island nation by March 15. There are reportedly 88 Indian military personnel stationed in Maldives to help operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters provided by India.

