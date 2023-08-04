‘Me getting the job after lying on my resume’: Somali runner inspires hilarious memes for taking 21 seconds to finish 100m

A Somali sports official, on Wednesday, was suspended on grounds of nepotism following a widely circulated viral video that captured an apparent novice runner's performance during the International University Sports Federation’s Summer World University Games in China. However, her painfully slow sprint has inspried hilarious memes on social media.

The video showcased Nasro Abukar Ali, who participated in the women's 100-meter race’s third heat. In the footage, Ali's sluggish start led to her falling far behind the pack, eventually crossing the finish line with a small skip, clocking in at 21.81 seconds – over 8 seconds slower than the second-to-last runner and more than 10 seconds behind the heat winner.

Responding to the controversy, Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports Mohamed Barre Mohamud announced the suspension of Khadijo Aden Dahir, the chairwoman of the Somali Athletics Federation, citing allegations of abuse of power, nepotism, and tarnishing the nation's reputation on the international stage. However, no direct link was explicitly established between Dahir and Ali.

The Somali Minister also emphasised that Ali was neither a "sports person nor a runner”. He had previously apologised for the incident in a Facebook video, acknowledging that it did not represent the true essence of the Somali people.

The video garnered swift attention on social media, sparking reactions ranging from ridicule to anger. Many criticised the selection process that led to Ali's participation and questioned the government's competence.

But some social media users found lot of humour too.

"She run as fast as I pay my bills," said an Instagram user while responding the video posted by HoodClips, an Instagram page that collates hilarious reactions to viral videos.

"Runs slower than my dreams," said another Instagram user.

‘Me getting the job after lying on my resume," joked another Instagram user.

Some social media users weren't amused though.

"When rich people think their kid is *naturally talented*. This just shows money and power in the wrong hands. So shameful," commented an Instagram user.

While an investigation revealed the absence of a registered Somali University Sports Association, the Ministry of Youth and Sports stated its intention to take legal action against the Athletics Federation of Somalia's Chairman and individuals responsible for manipulating the representation of the Somali University Sports Association. The incident sheds light on the importance of transparent and fair practices in international sports competitions.