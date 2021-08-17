MHA announces ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ to fast-track visa applications for India

The Union Home Ministry has announced a new category of visa — “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track visa applications for entering India in view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. “MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track applications for entry into India.”

MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.@HMOIndia @PIB_India @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 17, 2021

The development comes as around 120 Indians stranded in Afghanistan are to be brought back to India in a day or two on an Indian Air Force aircraft. Around 500 Indian officials and security staff are stuck in the war-ravaged nation as of now. Many of them are in a secure area and will be brought back soon.

Meanwhile, the government is keeping a close watch on the developments in the landlocked nation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a recent tweet that the government is in touch with the Sikh and Hindu community leaders in Kabul. Jaishankar also discussed the Afghanistan issue with his counterpart US Secretary of State Tony Blinken and underscored the urgency to restore operations at Kabul airport.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also shared details a Special Afghanistan Cell set up by the External Affairs Ministry to facilitate evacuation efforts and other requests from the war torn nation. The helpline number is 9717785379 and e-mail address is MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com to coordinate evacuation and other requests.

#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan.



Pls contact :

Phone number: +919717785379

Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com@IndianEmbKabul — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 16, 2021

Terrorist outfit Taliban waded into Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city on Sunday, prompting President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country. An official of the terrorist outfit had announced that they will soon declare ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ from the presidential palace in Kabul. Taliban also demanded that things should become the way they were 20 years back during the Taliban rule.

Afghanistan’s Kabul airport witnessed scenes of pandemonium as people ran across the tarmac to get on American and Qatari planes. Another harrowing video shared by Iran’s Tehran Times showed two people who had tied themselves to the wheels of a US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft falling down after the plane takes off.

