Mia Khalifa fired from Playboy for her pro-Hamas posts after the Israel attack

Adult magazine Playboy has fired Mia Khalifa for her comments on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In an email sent to its members subscribed to the newsletter, Playboy announced that it has terminated its relationship with Khalifa and also deleted her channel on their creator platform.

The magazine also said in its mail that while the organisation encourages free expression and constructive political debate, it has a zero tolerance policy towards hate speech.

"We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy's relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia's Playboy channel on our creator platform," the mail read.

Mia Khalifa was at the centre of a hornet's nest when she emphatically supported Palestinian militant outfit Hamas after its deadly attack on Israel. Khalifa even urged Hamas fighters to "flip their phones and film" executions horizontally in one of her posts.

Not only Playboy, she has also been canned from a podcast deal with Canada-based podcaster and radio show host Todd Shapiro over her support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"If you can look at the situation and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time," she said in another post on X.

Shapiro was quick to condemn Khalifa's tweet as being "horrendous" and told her that she should "consider herself fired effective immediately". He added that humans need to come together in the face of such tragedy.

Khalifa's tweet came at a time when the total death toll on both sides has surpassed 1,600 as a result of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

At least 900 people have lost their lives whereas 2,600 have been injured as a result of the Hamas attack. As a result of the Israeli strikes, 704 people have been killed including 143 children and 105 women and more than 4,000 injured in Gaza so far.

Meanwhile, Hamas has said that it would kill an Israeli captive for every civilian house bombed without any warning. Abu Ubaida, the terror outfit's spokesperson, said in a video speech that Israel should be ready to "pay the price" in return for the captives' freedom.

On Tuesday morning, the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy released a joint statement supporting Israel. "We make clear that the terrorist actions of Hamas have no justification, no legitimacy and must be universally condemned. There is never any justification for terrorism," the statement read.

