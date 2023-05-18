NAB Summons Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran Khan on Thursday in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case. Former First Lady Bushra Bibi has also been summoned for the same.

Renaming the Al-Qadir Trust reference to “National Crime Agency 190m Pounds Scandal”, the Bureau has also demanded that the PTI chief and former first lady be present physically on location. The anti-corruption body has warned Khan and his associates of legal action in case he fails to comply with the summons.

The NAB has ordered Khan to carry the necessary paperwork, documents and details connected to the investigation. He is also expected to carry documents related to Al-Qadir University, such as the land papers, trust deeds and bank statements.

Imran Khan’s status on appearing remains unknown, with Geo News reporting that the PTI chief has been advised against doing so by his legal team, instead filling out the questionnaire and filing a written response to the 20 questions regarding the corruption case.

On May 17, Khan was given yet another deadline to meet when Pakistan’s Punjab Province ordered him to hand over the “30 to 40 terrorists” hiding at this residence. The skipper was given a 24-hour deadline to do so, with the deadline expiring at 2 pm on Thursday. Failure to comply will see the skipper facing stern action.

On May 9, Imran Khan was arrested in relation to the Al-Qadir Trust case in a dramatic fashion.

"There is no case on me. They want to put me in jail. I am ready for it," the PTI Chief had said before his arrest.

The dramatic arrest of the former Pakistan Prime Minister at the Islamabad High Court enraged the PTI Chief’s supporters and party workers, who took to the streets, voicing their displeasure and damaging military property on their way to the General Headquarters of the Army.

Later on, Khan's arrest was declared unlawful by the apex court, following which he was granted bail till May 17th. On Monday, his wife, Bushra Bibi, was also granted protective bail till May 23rd by a division bench of the Lahore High Court.