'Nailed it': Netizens hail Vivek Ramaswamy for his reply on his Hindu faith

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur who is running for the US president in 2024, is being hailed for his candour when it comes to his religion, Hinduism. Ramaswamy, who has been on a whirlwind campaign tour, has on multiple occasions said that he is proud of his religion and that he would not lie to get votes to become the US President. He said it again during a visit to Iowa State University on Thursday.

On Thursday, Ginny Mitchell, an entomologist, asked Ramaswamy: "Freedom of religion is part of our constitution. What do you say to those who say that - you can not be our President because your religion is not what our founding fathers based our country on."

"I respectfully disagree," said the 38-year-old Republican leader as he began. "I would rather speak the truth and lose the election than win by playing some political snakes and ladders. I would tell you about my faith - I am a Hindu."

The biotech entrepreneur, however, said that he went to a Christian school, St. Xavier in Cincinnati. "I can tell you with confidence that we share the same values set in common."

Ramaswamy was born to Indian Hindu immigrant parents. His father V Ganapathy, who is from Kerala, worked as an engineer for General Electric in the US.

"I'll tell you about my faith - my faith teaches me that God puts each of us here for a purpose. We have a moral duty to realise that purpose. God works through us in different ways. But we are still equal. Because God resides in each of us," he said.

Ramaswamy said he had a very traditional upbringing. "My parents taught me - family is the foundation. marriage is sacred, divorce is not an option you just prefer often when things don't go your way. Adultery is wrong. Good things in life involve sacrifice."

"Are those foreign values," Ramaswamy asked to a discerning crowd. He then listed the 'Ten Commandments', a set of biblical principles, and said: "We shared the same values set in common." He said his faith led him to this journey to run for the US President. "My gratitude to this country is what leads me."

Ramaswamy concluded by saying that he did not think it was the president's job to spread Christianity. "Would I be the best President to spread Christianity through this country? I would not. I don't think that is the job of the US President," he said. "But will I stand for the Judea and Christian values that his nation was founded on? Yes, I will".

The Republican leader's reply impressed many, with some saying that they never heard such a straight answer from politicians. "Nailed it," said Clayton Brown, a social media user.

"Totally respect the honesty of this answer and being willing to answer in such a non-political way. Never hear this from politicians," said John Fontenot, a writer, said.

Benjamin Way, a Christian, said Vivek's beliefs can exist fine beside mine in society. "Our shared values align."

Ellie A, an environmentalist, said Vivek seemed sincere and she would "pray for his salvation". She said there are a lot of so-called "Christian" politicians who don't particularly behave or live like Christians.

Benjamin Way concurred with her and said many politicians claim Christianity for the vote. "Vivek seems to be one of the good guys," he wrote. "I trust God with such things. Evil men produce bad fruit, his sons seem happy. His family provided for. Signs of good fruit and good men."

Stephen, another social media user, said Ramaswamy answered very well and he can't think of any candidate that could have answered that any better.

Jardar Øhrn, a web developer and tech enthusiast, said he never heard "a more robust and forthright honest reply to a deeply personal question of faith".