National Geographic lays off the last of its staff writers, copies to go off newsstands in 2024

Washington-based magazine National Geographic (NatGeo) has reportedly laid off its last remaining staff writers this week. These are the second layoffs over the last nine months and the fourth since the layoffs commenced in 2015.

The recent cuts involve some 19 editorial staffers in all, who were notified in April that these terminations were coming, according to a report by Washington Post. The report further mentioned that that the magazine will now approach freelancers for writing articles or the few editors remaining on staff.

As part of the recent cuts, the magazine also got rid of its small audio department. The bright-yellow-bordered copies of the NatGeo publications will also go off newsstands in the United States starting next year, as part of a cost-cutting move.

Some of the writing staff that were laid off, took to Twitter, to share their experience of working with National Geographic. "My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature — my 16th, and my last as a senior writer. I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor," writer Craig Welch said in a tweet.

My new National Geographic just arrived, which includes my latest feature—my 16th, and my last as a senior writer.



NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers.



I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor. pic.twitter.com/VOt6KydD5Z — Craig Welch (@CraigAWelch) June 28, 2023

"It’s been a wonderful five years—an honor and a joy. Very proud of the work that my colleagues and I have done here," wrote Douglas Main, one of the staff writers who was laid off on Wednesday.

National Geographic was launched by Washington’s National Geographic Society -- a foundation formed by 33 academics, scientists and would-be adventurers, including Alexander Graham Bell.

The magazine was initially sold to the public as a perk for joining the society. It grew into a stand-alone publication slowly but steadily, reaching 1 million subscribers by the 1930s.

The reshuffling of staff initially began in 2015, when the 'Society' and 21st Century Fox formed a partnership. Later in 2019, Fox and Disney agreed to a whopping $71 billion deal, the Washington Post said.

