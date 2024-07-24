Nepal Plane Crash: Only pilot of 19 onboard plane survives marking 20th major crash in nation since 2000

In a tragic incident that has once again highlighted the perilous nature of aviation in Nepal, a small plane belonging to the Saurya Airline carrying 19 passengers caught fire during takeoff in the capital city, Kathmandu, on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority reported that the 9N-AME/CRJ 200 aircraft operated by Sourya Air crashed at 11:11 AM on Wednesday during its takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport en route to Pokhara.

Captain Manish Shakya, aged 37, was rescued and transported to KPC Hospital, as confirmed by police. Unfortunately, all other passengers onboard did not survive the crash.

While immediate reports from the scene suggest that an investigation into the plane's crash has been launched, this incident adds to the alarming toll of fatal air crashes in the country, which has seen nearly 360 fatalities over the last two decades.

Since the year 2000, there have been 19 significant air crashes in Nepal, the latest one marking the 20th. This further points out to the dangers associated with flying in this mountainous nation.

Nepal's geography presents formidable challenges for aviation, characterised by rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions. Many airports serve remote regions, where flights are crucial due to the lack of road access.

However, due to limited investments in modern aircraft and infrastructure, as well as inadequate regulatory oversight, there have been major risks of crashes in the nation, which has further led to an unfortunate history of aviation disasters. Recent high-profile accidents raise serious questions about the safety standards of domestic airlines.

Looking back at the timeline of severe incidents, the worst air disaster since 1992 occurred on January 15, 2023, when a twin-engine ATR 72 operated by Yeti Airlines crashed in Pokhara, resulting in the deaths of all 72 people aboard.

Other tragedies include a helicopter crash in July 2023 that claimed six lives, including five Mexican tourists, and a May 2022 crash that killed 22 people shortly after takeoff from Pokhara.

The pattern of crashes over the years illustrates a troubling trend, with recurrent disasters including a crash of a Twin Otter aircraft in 2014 that killed 18 and another incident in 2016 that took the lives of 23 passengers. Between 2000-2010, over 9 major plane crashes took place, killing over 110 people.

The Nepalese aviation industry faces a challenging crossroads, balancing the necessity of air travel with the heavy burden of ensuring passenger safety in a landscape fraught with barriers.

(With agency inputs)