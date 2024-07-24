Nepal plane crash: 18 dead of 19 aboard Saurya Airlines plane as it crashes during takeoff 

A Saurya Airlines aircraft has crashed during takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport, with 19 people on board. According to the latest at least 18 people have died following the crash.

The plane was en route to Pokhara when the incident occurred. The aircraft involved in the incident is a Bombardier CRJ-200ER with registration 9N-AME and serial number 7772. Last signal from the aircraft was recived at 05:26:25 UTC time (10:56 am Wednesday, Indian Standard Time (IST).

According to initial reports, the aircraft skidded off the runway shortly during takeoff, leading to the accident. Emergency services have been deployed to the scene as investigations into the cause of the crash are underway.

The crash took place around 11 am local time, according to what TIA spokesperson Premnath Thakur told Kathmandu Post. Rescue operations are underway as police and firefighters are at the site trying to get the situation under control. The fire that broke out after the crash has been successfully extinguished now.

In other updates, the pilot of the aircraft has been transported to a nearby hospital, according to the airport security official.

**Nepal Plane Crash: Details on the Saurya Airlines Incident**

According to Khabarhub, a news outlet, a Saurya Airlines plane caught fire while "emitting a considerable amount of smoke." However, there is no information yet regarding the condition of the passengers.

The Saurya Airlines flight was headed to Pokhara, a key tourism destination in Nepal. The airline operates exclusively with Bombardier CRJ 200 jets, as noted on its official website.

Nepal's aviation industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, facilitating the transport of goods and people to remote areas, as well as catering to foreign trekkers and climbers.

However, safety concerns persist due to inadequate training and maintenance practices. As a result, the European Union has barred all Nepali airlines from operating within its airspace over these safety issues.

The aircraft was purchased in 2019 and belonged to India's Kuber Group, according to sources in the local media.