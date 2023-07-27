'Never this hot in 1,20,000 years': July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record, says study

As vast regions of three continents experience scorching temperatures and oceans reach unprecedented warmth, scientists on Thursday said that July is set to be the hottest month Earth has ever recorded.

The UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service also said in a joint statement it was "extremely likely" July 2023 is set to upend previous heat benchmarks.

According to a report published by both agencies, before the end of July, the month's extreme heat has already broken records, with an average air temperature of 16.95 degrees Celsius (62.51 Fahrenheit) for the first 23 days, surpassing the previous record of 16.63 degrees Celsius (61.93 Fahrenheit) set in July 2019.

The effects of July's heat have been seen across the world. Thousands of tourists fled wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes, and many more suffered baking heat across the U.S. Southwest. Temperatures in a northwest China township soared as high as 52.2C (126F), breaking the national record.

Experts believe that these temperatures are the highest the Earth has experienced in about 1,20,000 years, based on climate data gathered from various sources such as tree rings, coral reefs, and sediment cores.

This month’s mean global temperature is projected to be at least 0.2C (0.4F) warmer than July 2019, the former hottest in the 174-year observational record, according to EU data.

"We don't have to wait for the end of the month to know this. Short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board," UN Secretary-general António Guterre said in New York.

The human toll of this intense heat is severe, with heat-related deaths and injuries rising in different parts of the world. Wildfires have claimed lives in the Mediterranean, and prolonged heatwaves in Asia are affecting food security.

Human-induced climate change is the main driver of this extreme heat, according to experts, with greenhouse gas concentrations directly influencing global air temperatures.

While the WMO would not call the record outright, instead waiting until the availability of all finalised data in August, an analysis by Germany's Leipzig University released on Thursday found that July 2023 would clinch the record.

Despite the development of El Niño, a natural climate fluctuation, it has had a limited impact on temperatures this year, but its influence is expected to play a more significant role next year, possibly leading to even higher temperatures.

July's record-breaking heat comes amidst a series of alarming records set this summer, including June being the hottest on record and the world experiencing its hottest day on July 6. Ocean heat levels have also reached unprecedented highs.

Climate scientists and experts emphasise the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat the effects of climate change and its extreme weather events. They warn that if current trends continue, 2023 is likely to be one of the warmest years ever recorded.

The situation highlights the critical need for climate action to mitigate the harsh realities of climate change and its devastating impacts on the planet.

Marine heatwaves have unfolded along coastlines from Florida to Australia, raising concerns about coral reef die-off.

Even one of the coldest places on Earth - Antarctica - is feeling the heat. Sea ice is currently at a record low in the Southern Hemisphere’s winter - the time when ice should soon be reaching its maximum extent.

Meanwhile, record rainfall and floods have deluged South Korea, Japan, India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from Reuters)

