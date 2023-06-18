scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
'No extramarital affairs or divorce': Chinese firm threatens to fire employees; issues new rule

Feedback

'No extramarital affairs or divorce': Chinese firm threatens to fire employees; issues new rule

The Chinese company on June 9 announced the order of “extramarital affairs prohibition". The rule applied to all married staff. The ban on employees having extramarital affairs has fuelled heated discussion on mainland social media, said South China Morning Post.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
An anonymous staffer from the company told Jimu News the ban was to encourage employees to maintain a “stable and harmonious family” and productivity at work An anonymous staffer from the company told Jimu News the ban was to encourage employees to maintain a “stable and harmonious family” and productivity at work

A Zhejiang-based company in China has threatened to terminate its staff if they engage in any extramarital affairs. By this move, the firm aims to "advocate a corporate culture of being loyal to family and love between a husband and wife".

The Chinese company on June 9 announced the order of “extramarital affairs prohibition". The rule applied to all married staff. The ban on employees having extramarital affairs has fuelled heated discussion on mainland social media, said South China Morning Post.

Explaining the rule to staff, a document from the company stated, "To strengthen the company’s inner management, to advocate a corporate culture of being loyal to family and love between a husband and wife, to better protect the family and to focus on work, all employees who are married are barred from vicious behaviours like having an extramarital affair or keeping a mistress.”

The company document added that anyone found violating the rule would be fired. “We hope all staff can have correct love values and try to become good employees with four ‘Nos’ – no illicit relationship, no mistress, no extramarital affair, and no divorce.”

An anonymous staffer from the company told Jimu News the ban was to encourage employees to maintain a “stable and harmonious family” and productivity at work.

It is unknown what caused the company to take this drastic decision or whether any workplace affairs involving staff had been a factor behind this step.

Lawyer Chen Dong from V&T Law Firm in Shanghai said according to China’s Labour Contract Law, employees could only have their role legally terminated if they can no longer work or their capabilities do not match the requirements of their role.

Published on: Jun 18, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement