No upper age limit for Miss Universe contestants from 2024, organisation announces historic decision

Feedback

The prestigious beauty pageant which started in 1952 previously allowed only the women between the age of 18 years and 28 years to compete in the contest.

SUMMARY
  • Previously the pageant had an upper age limit of 28.
  • Current Miss Universe announced the decision at New York Fashion Week.
  • Miss Universe Organisation has seen multiple policy changes under its new owner.

Miss Universe made headlines with a groundbreaking announcement: they are eliminating the age limit for contestants, as reported by Women's Wear Daily. R'Bonney Gabriel, the reigning Miss Universe, revealed this historic decision during a fashion show at the 2023 New York Fashion Week, hosted by designer Tanner Fletcher.

Traditionally, the Miss Universe pageant, which commenced in 1952, contained an age restriction, with women belonging to the age bracket of 18-28 being allowed to participate.

However, starting in 2024, this age restriction will no longer apply to any affiliated pageants worldwide.

R'Bonney Gabriel, the current Miss Universe at the age of 29, holds the distinction of being the oldest Miss Universe ever. She advocated for this change herself during the question-and-answer segment of her competition, when she was asked about her desired organizational improvements.

Gabriel passionately articulated her belief that a woman's capacity to compete in Miss Universe, or in life in general, should not be defined by her age, asserting that age should merely be a number.

She remarked, "What I love about Miss Universe is that they are always at the forefront, seeking ways to be more inclusive and fulfill the platform they've designed for us. There's a bold, forward-thinking team leading the way here, and many tend to follow our lead. It's an honor to set the standard, and I'm proud that we are making this change."

The Miss Universe Organization has undergone a series of policy changes since it was acquired by Anne Jakkaphong Jakrakutatip for $20 million last year. As a transgender businesswoman herself, Jakrakutatip has already removed restrictions on married, divorced, or pregnant contestants for this year's competition.

The next Miss Universe Competition is scheduled to take place in El Salvador on November 18, ushering in a new era of inclusivity and empowerment in the pageant world.

Published on: Sep 14, 2023, 5:04 PM IST
