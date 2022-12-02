Oil and miners drag on European stocks

European stocks are down 0.3% this morning, with oil majors weighing on the index while real estate stocks have got a lift.

The STOXX 600's soft open is still not enough to wipe out the index's seventh consecutive weekly gain of around 0.4%, however.

Sector-wise, real estate is making the biggest gains, up 1.1%, while oil and gas is the worst performer, down 1.8%. Basic resources is also struggling, down 0.9%.

On a weighted basis, oil majors Shell and BP are weighing down the index, dropping 1.9% and 2.7% respectively.

Oil and miners are also providing a drag on the FTSE, down 0.4%, while the UK's FTSE 250 mid-cap index is up 0.35%, helped by AJ Bell AJBA.L shares which are up over 10% after Jefferies upgraded the investment platform to "buy" from "hold".