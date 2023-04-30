Operation Kaveri: India continues to bring back more people from war-torn Sudan

India continues to bring back Indians from war-torn Sudan as another batch of people landed in the country this evening. This comes as fighting continues to happen in some areas in Sudan as Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hinted that this could continue for the next three days.

“A C-130J Indian Airforce flight has landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2300 people have reached India," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force C-130J flew 135 Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah. So far, the country has brought back roughly 2,000 individuals, with many more waiting at an interim camp in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

India brought home another batch of 229 people on Sunday under its mission to evacuate stranded Indians from violence-hit Sudan.

Under “Operation Kaveri”, India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in the IAF’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and the Indian Navy’s ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home in either commercial flights or IAF’s aircraft.

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan, and the Indian embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them, besides being in touch with the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

"In response to international, regional and local calls, we announce the extension of the humanitarian truce for 72 hours, starting from midnight tonight, in order to open humanitarian corridors and facilitate the movement of citizens and residents and enable them to fulfil their needs and reach safe areas," an RSF statement said.

