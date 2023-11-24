'Our engagements extend from sea to space,' says EAM Jaishankar at Australia-India Leadership Dialogue 2023

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday virtually addressed the Australia-India Leadership Dialogue (AILD) 2023 and emphasised on "the strong and multifaceted relationship between India and Australia".

He highlighted the growing cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including defence and security, cyber and critical technology, trade and economic, science and tech, and people-to-people ties.

"Our engagements extend from sea to space covering all possible areas such as defence and security, cyber and critical technology, trade and economic, science and tech and people-to-people ties,” Jaishankar said while addressing the event.

Jaishankar also underscored the importance of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) in promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

He called for closer cooperation between India and Australia to address global challenges, such as climate change and terrorism.

He further mentioned that the bonds of cricket between the two countries have strengthened further.

“The AILD has established itself as a key Track 1.5 engagement between our countries bringing together many friends, thinkers and advocates of the India-Australia partnership,” said the External Affairs Minister.

"India and Australia share a deep friendship and this year has turned out to be a defining one for our dosti (friendship). We have witnessed many firsts: the First Annual Leaders Summit, two visits to India by Australia’s Prime Minister, which is a first, an entry into force of our Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), record high bilateral trade, the establishment of a Little India in Sydney, new Consulates General in Bengaluru and Brisbane, more flight connections, Australian university campuses in India, recognition of educational qualifications, mobility agreements, and dare I say, 7 meetings between our Foreign Ministers in 2023.

"It is also particularly reassuring to see the strong bipartisan support that India-Australia relations enjoy in both our countries. That conviction and continuity among the political leadership, backed by an equally strong popular support will surely make this 21st century partnership succeed," added Jaishankar.

The Australia India Leadership Dialogue was hosted in Melbourne on Friday, bringing together over 100 influential leaders from business, academia, and government to help shape the trajectory of the deepening relationship between the two nations.

The event was hosted and co-chaired by the Australia India Institute’s CEO, former Senator Lisa Singh, and co-chaired by Avani Prabhakar, Global Head of Talent and HR Business Partners of Atlassian.

The Track 1.5 Dialogue is a premier forum for informal diplomacy between Australia and India.

The high-level conferences focused on four main themes: clean energy, employment and skills, security and geopolitics, and technology and culture.

