Pakistan hits back at militant targets in Iran after strikes at Jaish al-Adl bases in Balochistan

Pakistan on Thursday launched air strikes on militant targets within Iranian territory. The action occurred a day after Iran's air strike at the two bases of the militant group Jaish al-Adl in Balochistan, India Today TV reported citing sources. This assault led to the death of two children and injuries to three others, leading Pakistan to condemn Iran for a violation of its sovereignty and airspace.

Pakistan asserted its right to respond to what it termed as an "illegal act". The strike, admitted by Tehran's foreign minister, was claimed to be aimed at Jaish al-Adl, a group Iran deems as a terrorist organisation. This group, founded in 2012, primarily operates in Pakistan.

In retaliation, Pakistan has recalled its ambassador to Iran and barred the Iranian ambassador from returning to Pakistan. This incident comes amidst Iranian military actions in the region, including strikes in Iraq and Syria.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mumtaz Baloch, expressed grave concern over the breach of international norms, stating that the attack occurred despite established communication channels between the two nations.

This development exacerbates existing tensions, as both nations have faced accusations of harbouring militant groups that carry out cross-border attacks. The shared border of approximately 900 km has been a long-standing security concern for both nations.

The recent strike near the village of Sabz Koh, close to the Iranian border, has intensified these concerns. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) distanced from the ongoing tensions between Iran and Pakistan. The MEA emphasised the Centre's zero-tolerance approach on terrorism and acknowledged a nation's actions in self-defense.

While addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defense."

China has urged both nations to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could escalate tension. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that "Iran and Pakistan are close neighbours and major Islamic countries". "We call on the two sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that escalate the tension and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable," she said according to news agency PTI.

(With PTI, India Today inputs)