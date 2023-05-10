Pakistan PM's aide alleges Imran Khan's supporters were 'sent by RSS and BJP from India'

People who are indulging in vandalism and arson in Pakistan over former PM Imran Khan's arrest are sent from India by the RSS and the BJP, claimed Attaullah Tarar, the special assistant to current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. On Tuesday, Khan was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), which triggered widespread unrest and violent chaos, threatening fresh turmoil in the country.

“Those who are doing vandalism and arson are people sent by the RSS and the BJP from India,” Tarar said at a media briefing on Wednesday as supporters of Imran Khan took to the streets and stormed the residence of senior army officials against the former Prime Minister’s arrest.

“These handful of people are related to the BJP and the RSS. There were celebrations in India after yesterday's incident. The BJP and the RSS celebrated this. Sweets were distributed in India,” he claimed, adding, “Kal jo kuch hua, RSS ke kahne pe hua (whatever happened yesterday was on the orders of the RSS).”

An anti-corruption court in Pakistan on Wednesday sent former Prime Minister Imran Khan on an eight-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau while a sessions court in Islamabad indicted him in a separate graft case.

Police said 945 of Khan’s supporters have been arrested in Punjab province after 25 police vehicles and more than 14 government buildings were set on fire. The government said supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked important state buildings and damaged private and public vehicles.

One person was killed in the clashes between protestors and military in Quetta, the capital province of Baluchistan. 12 people, including six policemen, were injured in the respective city.

Three people were killed in Peshawar while 27 were injured during the protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Protesters burnt bushes, tyres and threw bricks and blocks on the roads leading to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, while others pelted stones and bricks at the main gate of the GHQ.

Their anger was aimed at the military establishment, whose officials reportedly plotted against Khan to oust him from power and conspired with the ruling PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) government.

The protests turned more violent as police vehicles were vandalised and the residence of the corps commander was attacked in Lahore. Many vehicles were damaged by steel roads, bricks, stones, blocks and batons.

