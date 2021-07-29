Pegasus spyware: Israeli officials inspect NSO Group's offices

NSO Group, the cybersecurity firm behind the Pegasus spyware, confirmed on Thursday that officers from the Israeli administration have inspected its offices. The firm stated that it was working in "full transparency" with the Israeli representatives who are looking into the Pegasus snooping matter.

"We can confirm that representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Defence visited our offices. We welcome their inspection. The company is working in full transparency with the Israeli authorities," an NSO Group spokesperson told India Today on Thursday.

"We are confident that this inspection will prove the facts as declared repeatedly by the company [NSO] against the false allegations made against us in the recent media attacks," the spokesperson explained.

A team of officers from the Israeli Ministry of Defence had visited the cybersecurity firm's headquarters on Tuesday, July 27. The officers were there to conduct an inspection that was a part of the Israeli administration's probe into the ongoing Pegasus spying row.

NSO Group's Pegasus has been making headlines lately after 17 media organisations on July 18 alleged that the spyware had been used in attempted and successful hacks of smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists across the globe. On July 22, Israel had appointed an inter-ministerial team to look into the media reports.

While Israel continues to probe the issue, the NSO Group has claimed that the reports about its spyware Pegasus were "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories". The firm has maintained that Pegasus is meant to only be used by government agencies in order to fight terrorism and crime.

The cybersecurity firm has explained that it does not know the identities of the targets against whom its clients are using Pegasus. The firm added that if it receives complaints then it can acquire the target list and also shut down the client's operations.

