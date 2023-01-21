PM Modi can play 'key role' in bringing Ukraine, Russia together for talks: French journalist

A seasoned French journalist claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a key role in facilitating talks between Russia and Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine war approaches the completion of a year in February.



The veteran French journalist asserted that PM Modi is capable of bringing Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.



“There is a need for someone who can bring Ukraine and Russia to the table for talks and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a key role in facilitating the negotiations between the two warring neighbours,” PTI reported the veteran French journalist as saying.



The reporter, whose name is Laura Haim, is currently employed by the LCI news network. She described the step as "extremely difficult" because Ukraine refuses to hold talks and instead wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to be judged by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



According to PTI, Haim, who served as the international affairs spokesperson for French President Emmanuel Macron's election campaign, believes India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a role to play in the peace process.



"We need someone who is going to be able to bring Ukraine and Russia to the table (for negotiations)," she said. She claimed that because the two sides are at odds with one another and blaming one another for the killings, it is currently very difficult.



"The Ukrainians are saying they do not want to negotiate with Putin and they also want Crimea back. The Russians are bombing them all the time. We saw it again in the past month... Turkey has a very important place."



The journalist expressed her surprise at how little talk there was of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the US.



In an interview with PTI, the French journalist said, “The war in Ukraine is going to be extremely long. Coming from Europe, I am speechless to see what's happening in America. People are talking about the president, the document and Donald Trump. And when you are in Europe, we are just talking about the war and what is going on."



Additionally, the journalist praised Ukraine for its bravery and stated that, "Russia is probably going to try to do a new mobilisation, maybe to strike more... Kyiv, maybe to launch multiple offensives. The Ukrainians are extremely courageous. They are asking the West to help them."



Americans will provide Ukraine with additional "help without boots on the ground," she continued.



Haim, who in 2015 received the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur for her dedication to journalism and work in the US, gave credit to the US for aiding Ukraine in fending off Russian forces.



On Thursday, the US announced a new military aid package worth USD 2.5 billion for Ukraine to combat Russian aggression, bringing the total amount of US military aid to USD 27.5 billion.



According to a statement from an official source, this assistance package will give Ukraine hundreds more armoured vehicles, including Stryker armoured personnel carriers, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled vehicles.



Additional Avenger air defence systems, surface-to-air missiles, and previously supplied US ammunition for NASAMS are also included in the package, which is crucial for Ukraine's air defence.

