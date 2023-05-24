PM Modi in Australia latest updates: Anthony Albanese invited to watch World Cup, Australian consulate in Bengaluru and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press briefing extended an invitation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to watch the Cricket World Cup and also to attend the Diwali festivities in India this year. While Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in October-November in India, Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 12. As PM Albanese thanked PM Modi for visiting Australia, the latter said he was overwhelmed by his welcome. This is Modi’s first visit to Australia in almost 9 years since November 2014.

Here are some of the highlights from PM Modi’s Australia visit

1. Prime Minister Modi during a joint press briefing invited his Australian counterpart to watch the Cricket World Cup and attend the Diwali celebrations in India this year.

2. Australian Prime Minister announced the establishment of a new Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru, a day after Prime Minister Modi said a new Indian Consulate General would be opened up in Brisbane.

3. Albanese said that the establishment of an Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru will help in connecting Australian businesses to India’s “booming digital and innovative ecosystem”.

4. PM Modi announced that both the sides have decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen. The Prime Minister said: “We had constructive discussions on strengthening our strategic cooperation in the sectors of mining and critical minerals… We have decided to set up a task force on green hydrogen”.

5. Both sides restated their commitment towards the early conclusion of the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement this year, Albanese said.

6. Modi said the Australia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement is aimed at strengthening the economic partnership between the two nations and open new avenues in bilateral trade.

7. PM Modi said the migration and mobility agreements signed between India and Australia will help people. He added that global issues including India’s work in the G20 presidency were also the focal points of this meeting.

8. During this joint press briefing, Modi raised the issue of attacks on temples in Australia and said Albanese has assured to take “strict actions against such elements in the future” .

9. While responding to a media query, Albanese said Australia doesn’t tolerate the kind of attacks that have been reported on religious buildings.

10. He further said emphatically: “This has no place in Australia” and added police and security agencies will take stringent action against those responsible for such incidents.

