PM Modi speaks to Palestinian President, says India will continue to send humanitarian assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed his condolences on the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. "We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people," he said. The Prime Minister said that he shared his deep concern about the terrorism, violence, and deteriorating security situation in the region. "Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," he said.

Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism,… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2023

A war has broken out in Palestine after Hamas, a militant organisation ruling Gaza, attacked Israel, killing over 1,400 and abducting over 200 Israelis. Israel has been bombing Hamas infrastructures in Gaza and so far killed a number of commanders.

On Tuesday, a hospital in Gaza was hit resulting in hundreds of casualties. Israel denied that it attacked the hospital and said that it was hit by a malfunctioned rocket fired by Islamic Jihad, another militant organisation in Gaza.

On the day the attack happened on Israel, PM Modi in a tweet condemned the terror assault and said New Delhi stood in solidarity with Tel Aviv.

Days later, the foreign ministry said that India believes in its long-standing support for the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a weekly press briefing said New Delhi's policy on the Israel-Palestine issue has been longstanding and consistent.

"India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel. I think that position remains the same," Bagchi said.