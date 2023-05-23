PM Modi's big announcement in Australia: 'India will open new consulate in Brisbane'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India will open a new consulate in the Brisbane city of Australia. "A new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in Brisbane," he said while addressing a community event in Sydney. PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour.

PM Modi got a thunderous reception at the community event, which was also attended by his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Speaking on India-Australia ties, PM Modi said no matter what the geographical distances are there between both countries, "The Indian Ocean connects us!"

"No matter what different lifestyles are there in both countries, Yoga connects us! Cricket is something which has kept us connected for ages...and now Tennis and Movies form other connecting bridges," he said.

The Prime Minister talked about India's economic growth and the banking sector, which is stable despite trouble in the US. He said India has no dearth of capability or resources and it is the "biggest and youngest talent factory" in the world.

"Today, IMF considers India a bright spot in the global economy. World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India," he said. "The banking system in several countries is in trouble today but on the other hand, the strength of India's banks is being appreciated everywhere."

The Prime Minister also recalled India's efforts during Covid time. "Amid the once-in-a-100-year crisis, India made record exports last year," he said, adding that the country's forex reserves are scaling new heights. "Example of how India is working for global good lies in our digital stake. You are well aware of India's FinTech revolution."

The Australian Prime Minister, who was present at the Sydney event, said the last time he saw someone on that stage was Bruce Springsteen, and "he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got". "Prime Minister Modi is the boss," Albanese said at the community event in Sydney.

Sydney suburb renamed as 'Little India'

A street in Australia was on Tuesday officially renamed as "Little India" by PM Modi along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese. Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day. "I had the opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister @AlboMP ji on the Indian soil in Ahmedabad. Today he joined me in unveiling the foundation stone of 'Little India' here: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"Harris Park is a thriving, dynamic, multicultural hub known for its blend of cultures and large Indian population," the City of Parramatta said on its website. "Sometimes referred to as ‘Little India’, Wigram, Marion and Station Streets in Harris Park are home to more than 20 eateries, a variety of shops selling colourful saris, glittering arm bangles, and Indian spices that will transport you straight to Mumbai, it said.

The announcement to declare Harris Park as 'Little India' was made by the Australian Prime Minister as he welcomed Modi at the community event. The first proposal for officially naming the area 'Little India' was made in 2015. Earlier attempts to formally declare the suburb as 'Little India' was stalled after the Geographic Names Board told Parramatta Council to stop using the term in marketing material because it "creates confusion".

Parramatta Council has said it is continuing discussions with the Geographic Names Board and is yet to receive a formal application to assign the name 'Little India'. Harris Park, a small suburb next to Parramatta is home to migrants from Lebanon, Italy, Greece, and China. Members of the Indian community of a western Sydney suburb have also renewed calls to name their area as ‘Little India’. In the last 10 to 15 years it has become the go-to spot for Indian migrants, local media reports said. A 2021 census revealed that 45 per cent of the 5,043 Harris Park residents have Indian roots.

(With inputs from PTI)