Prince Charles out of coronavirus self-isolation, wife Camilla remains under quarantine

Prince Charles has come out of self-isolation after seven days. The Prince of Wales tested positive for novel coronavirus last week and showed mild symptoms. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, had tested negative for COVID-19, but will remain in self-isolation till the end of this week. The reports were confirmed by Clarence House on Monday.

According to British government guidelines, anyone showing symptoms related to coronavirus should self-isolate for seven days and everyone living under the same roof with the patient should self-isolate for two weeks. Reports suggest that Prince Charles started to feel ill on March 21, a day before travelling to Scotland.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Prince Charles recovers from COVID-10 infection; comes out of isolation

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate to PM-CARES, Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

Prince Charles and his wife went into self-isolation at their Scottish retreat on the Balmoral estate. He was tested by the NHS on Monday last week. After his self-isolation ends, the Prince of Wales will now be able to attend meetings and go to exercise according to medical and government guidelines.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has assured that Queen Elizabeth remains in good health and every precaution is being taken. The Queen and Prince Philip had moved out of Budkingham Palace to Windsor Castle after a Palace employee was tested positive for coronavirus.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus update: Hydroxychloroquine being given to COVID-19 patients in New York, says Trump

ALSO READ: Coronavirus crisis: Pakistan has over 12,000 suspected cases; positive infections rise to 1,495