Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pay tribute to Prince Philip

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, also known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have posted a tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on their website Archewell. The tribute posted on their website read, "In loving memory of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed."

While Meghan will be in California with son Archie, Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK for the first time to attend his grandfather's funeral. Prince Harry is extremely attached to his late grandfather as they were often seen smiling and giggling during their official tours together. Philip also played a significant role in the lives of Prince William and Prince Harry after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. Prince Philip retired from royal duties in 2017. He had attended Harry and Meghan 's wedding in 2018.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest reigning consort to the monarch, passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle at the age of 99 on April 9, i.e., Friday. Prince Philip, who was to mark his 100th birthday on June 10, had been discharged from hospital after 28 days.

He was first admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital on February 16 before moving to a National Health Service (NHS) specialist St. Bartholomew's Hospital two weeks later, where he underwent a surgery for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip was also taken to a hospital via a helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains when the Royal Family was preparing for Christmas in 2011. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and a stent was installed.

After the news of Prince Philip's death was confirmed by the Royal family, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris paid their tributes.

Also read: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris mourn Prince Philip's death

Also read: PM Modi mourns death of Prince Philip; says thoughts and prayers with Royal Family