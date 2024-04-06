'Provocative and myopic': Pakistan responds to Rajnath Singh's 'ghar mein ghus ke marenge'

Pakistan criticized Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks, where he asserted that India would pursue terrorists, even if they sought refuge in Pakistan after disrupting peace in India.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday, criticizing Rajnath Singh's remarks as "provocative" and "myopic". They emphasized that such rhetoric hinders the potential for constructive engagement in the future.

It further added that "Pakistan has always demonstrated its commitment to peace in the region" and also stated, "History attests to Pakistan's firm resolve and ability to protect and defend itself."

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry's response follows Rajnath Singh's comments, made in reaction to a report by The Guardian alleging India's involvement in targeted killings in Pakistan. Singh had warned of a strong response to terrorists.

"If any terrorist tries to disturb the country's peace, we will give a befitting reply. If they (terrorists) run back to Pakistan, toh Pakistan mein ghus ke maarenge (We will go there and kill them)," he told CNN-News18.

"India has never attacked any country or tried to capture their territory. But if anyone threatens India or its peace, they will not be spared," the Defence Minister asserted.

Singh emphasized India's strength, stating that the country is capable of delivering such a response, and noted that Pakistan is beginning to recognize this reality.

A report by The Guardian claimed that India conducted several targeted killings in Pakistan. The Indian government has dismissed these allegations as "false and malicious anti-India propaganda."

The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that targeted killings in other countries are "not the policy of the Government of India."