'Putin made the wrong choice, soon Russia will have a new president': Wagner Group

In a stunning blow to the Russian government, the Wagner Group, a private military organisation with a long history of clashes with the country's military establishment, has announced an armed rebellion aimed at overthrowing the government. Led by the group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner Group has declared its intention to replace the current leadership and install a new President in Russia.

Shortly after the rebellion was announced, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the act, calling it a betrayal and a "stab in the back." However, the Wagner Group responded by stating that Putin had made a grave mistake in his assessment, asserting their patriotism and allegiance to their homeland. “Regarding the betrayal of the motherland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots of our homeland. [Vladimir] Putin made the wrong choice. All the worse for him…soon Russia will have a new president," the Wagner Group said.

The Wagner Group has reportedly made significant progress in its campaign to remove the nation's military leadership, claiming control over military installations in two Russian cities, namely Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh. Furthermore, they boasted about successfully downing three Russian military helicopters, indicating their capability to confront the country's armed forces.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a statement shared on his Telegram channel, refuted President Putin's allegations of betrayal and reaffirmed the loyalty of his fighters to their country. He declared that they would not surrender to Putin's requests, citing their refusal to tolerate a nation marred by corruption, deceit, and bureaucracy.

Meanwhile, President Putin, in a televised address, condemned the rebellion as Russia found itself in the midst of its most crucial battle for the nation's future due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. He emphasised that Russia was facing a concerted effort from the West, which deployed its entire military, economic, and information machinery against the country. Putin warned that those involved in the rebellion would face inevitable punishment, indicating that the armed forces and other government agencies had received the necessary orders to suppress the uprising.

"All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people," Putin said.