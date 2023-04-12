Putin suffering from 'severe headache, blurred vision and numb tongue': Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suffered a number of serious health scares causing doctors to 'panic', UK-based Metro reported on Wednesday. He suffered 'severe pain' in his head, blurred vision, and a 'numb tongue', the report said citing a Russian Telegram account - General SVR.

The channel is known for putting out unverified claims about Putin's health. In May last year, the channel, reportedly run by a former Russian spy, said Putin was seriously ill and he had undergone surgery to remove fluid from his abdomen.

In January this year, Ukraine's intelligence chief claimed that Putin was terminally ill with cancer and his health was declining. "He has been sick for a long time. I am sure he has cancer. I think he will die very quickly. I hope very soon," Kyrylo Budanov told ABC News.

Now, the new report has claimed that Putin recently experienced a 'partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg', requiring urgent medical attention. A 'council of doctors' performed first aid, and advised Putin to take medication and rest for several days. However, the report said, the Russian premier refused to rest and instead gave gloomy reports from the war in Ukraine.

Metro reported that Putin's condition later improved, easing concern among his large team of doctors. But the president's relatives were more worried. For them, the report said, a sharp deterioration in Putin's health "caused a nervous reaction, more like panic".

The channel has repeatedly said Putin is terminally ill with cancer, and his conditions and medication impact his decision-making. In November 2020, UK's Sun newspaper reported that Putin had Parkinson's disease. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rubbished the report, saying it was "absolute nonsense". "Everything is fine with the president," he had said.

Meanwhile, Putin on Tuesday chaired a meeting on economic issues via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, according to Reuters.

