Ramiz Raja sacked as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman; Najam Sethi to take over

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Najam Sethi as its new chairman. Ramiz Raja, who took over the role in September 2021, has been sacked by PCB after Pakistan lost 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series against England.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif, who is also the patron of the Board, cleared the appointment of Sethi as the new chairman of the PCB, according to reports, highlighted India Today.

Under the Board constitution, the Prime Minister nominates candidates for the post of chairman and one of them is then elected by the board of governors.

Speculation was rife over the last few days that a lobby, led by former disgruntled members of the Board, managed to launch a campaign to have Raja removed as PCB chairman, PTI reported. "This lobby has claimed that something has been going on behind the scenes and the law ministry has sent a summary to the Prime Minister, who is the patron of the Board, for a change in guard in the PCB," it added.

Notably, Najam Sethi is a seasoned administrator. The 74-year-old had given up his role as PCB chairman when Imran Khan was elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018 due to the differences in the past with the former captain, PTI added.

Recently, Ramiz Raja came under the limelight in India after he warned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the Pakistan cricket team won't travel to India if the Indian team pulls out of Asia Cup. Pakistan is scheduled to host the 2023 Asia Cup.

Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI, said that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the championship next year.

