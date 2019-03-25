Roads on lockdown, flights suspended after reports of firing, explosion at Multan Airport in Pakistan: report

The roads leading to the Multan Airport were put on lockdown and flights were suspended after reports of firing and explosions, news agency ANI reported. The report further said that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was also issued on Monday morning for Multan International Airport.

"This Multan bound flight is not going towards Multan. Different social media accounts are claiming that sounds of heavy firing in Multan Airport Area can be heard. No confirmations," Pakistani journalist Ahmad Noorani tweeted on Monday.

"This is confirmed that there is some problem and some kind of incident has taken place but there is nothing like attack. Roads leading to Multan Airport are closed," he wrote in another tweet.

However, further inputs claim that a minor incident occurred at the Multan airport and has been dealt with. Another Pakistani journalist Faizan Lakhani tweeted later that a small aircraft had caught fire, but nothing was confirmed as of yet.

Further details about the exact nature of the emergency are still awaited.

ALSO READ: India raises with Pak alleged abduction and conversion of two Hindu girls in Sindh

ALSO READ: Flight operations resume at Pakistan's Lahore airport