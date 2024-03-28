scorecardresearch
Russia may have used new guided bomb to attack Ukraine's Kharkiv, local officials say

Russia may have used a new guided bomb in recent airstrikes on Kharkiv, causing widespread damage and blackouts, according to local officials.

 Russia may have used a new type of guided bomb in airstrikes on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that killed at least one person on Wednesday, local officials said.

The officials said four children including a three-month-old baby were among 19 people wounded in Kharkiv in the latest strikes since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, some of which have caused blackouts, including in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as "Russian terror" and Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Moscow may have used a new type of guided bomb which he described as the UMPB D-30.

"This is something between a guided aerial bomb which they (the Russians) have used recently, and a missile. It's a flying bomb so to say," Tymoshko said at the site of the strike.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov also suggested Moscow may have used a new type of bomb, saying: "It seems that the Russians decided to test their modified bombs on the residents of the houses."

Russia did not immediately comment on their remarks. It denies targeting civilians although the war has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed towns and cities.

Two residential buildings and a medical institution were partially destroyed, and a total of 14 buildings, including an educational facility, were damaged, Synehubov said on the Telegram messenger.

NEW ATTACK AFTER MIDNIGHT

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, also writing on Telegram, reported another strike after midnight on a city district that destroyed a restaurant and smashed windows in an adjacent building. There were no injuries.

Prosecutors in Kharkiv region reported that a 12-year-old boy was killed when Russian forces shelled the town of Borova, southeast of Kharkiv.

Police cordoned off a five-storey residential building that had been hit, its windows blown out and balconies badly damaged.

Published on: Mar 28, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
