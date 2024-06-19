'Strongest ever treaty': Russia, North Korea Pact sign mutual aid pact to defend each other in event of an attack

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un formalised a new partnership agreement during a high-profile summit held on a Wednesday.

The pact includes a commitment to mutual aid in the event of an attack on either country, signaling a deepening of ties between the two nations at a critical juncture marked by growing tensions with the West.

The signing ceremony, which took place during Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years, could potentially strengthen the strongest bond between Moscow and Pyongyang since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The partnership is seen as a strategic move amid escalating standoffs with Western powers.

Details of the agreement were not immediately disclosed, yet both leaders hailed the pact as a significant milestone in their bilateral relations. Kim described the pact as the "strongest ever treaty" between the two nations, elevating their alliance to a new level, while promising full support to Russia in its conflict in Ukraine. Putin lauded the agreement as a "breakthrough document," highlighting a mutual aspiration to elevate their partnership.

Security and international issues featured prominently in the discussions between Putin and Kim, as reported by Russian state media. Putin hinted at the possibility of exploring military-technical cooperation with North Korea under the terms of the deal, underscoring the evolving nature of their alliance.

Kim emphasised that the agreement was centred on peaceful and defensive objectives. He expressed confidence that it would serve as a catalyst in shaping a new multipolar world order, reflecting a shared vision between the two nations.

Apart from the mutual aid pact, Russia and North Korea also inked agreements on cooperation in areas such as healthcare, medical education, and science, as confirmed by Russian state media citing the Kremlin's official website.

Putin's arrival in North Korea was met with grand gestures of hospitality from Kim, who warmly greeted him at the airport, escorted him through the capital in a luxurious motorcade, and hosted a lavish ceremony in honor of the visiting Russian leader. The event drew crowds of spectators, with citizens displaying enthusiasm and support for the burgeoning partnership between the two nations.

As the talks unfolded, Putin expressed gratitude for North Korea's solidarity in his country's conflict in Ukraine, framing it as part of a broader resistance against what he termed the "imperialist hegemonistic policies" of the United States and its allies towards Russia.