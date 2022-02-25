Russia Ukraine conflict: 137 killed, 316 injured; Chernobyl plant captured

Ukrainian premier Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed and 316 have been injured so far, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine. He further added that he doesn’t see anyone who is ready fight alongside and also goes onto ask is there any country that can guarantee Ukraine a NATO membership.



Zelensky said, “Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilians.” He further stated, “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid.”



He added that Russian “sabotage groups” entered the capital Kyiv and urged the citizens to remain vigilant and observe curfew. Russian police have detained more than 1,700 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities as thousands took to the streets after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine.



Besides, the Russian forces have also captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhalio Podolyak was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. He said, “It is impossible to day the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians.”



He further added, “This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.” Russian troops took over the power plant whereas Ukrainian forces attacked them on three sides on Thursday after Russia mounted assault by land, air and sea routes.



Meanwhile, a Russian security source told the news agency that some Russian military massed in the Chernobyl “exclusion zone” before crossing into Ukraine early on Thursday. He also stated that Russia wants to control the Chernobyl nuclear reactor to signal NATO to not interfere militarily.



President Zelenskiyy has also said that he will stay in Kyiv as the country is in the middle of an all-round invasion by Russia, advancing toward the capital. He said in a video message, “(The) enemy has marked me down as the number one target.”



“My family is the number two target. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of the state. I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine,” he further mentioned.



Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday following a declaration of war by Putin. Around 100,000 people fled as explosions and gunfire rocked major cities. Dozens have been reported killed. The US and Ukrainian officials say Russia aims to capture Kyiv and topple the government.



(With agency inputs)

