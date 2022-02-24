Russia-Ukraine conflict: MEA control room in Delhi now operational on 24x7 basis

Amid the serious escalation in the ongoing crisis in Ukraine after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, the India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have expanded its control room in Delhi and made it operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine.

#WATCH | MEA control room in Delhi being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine, amid #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/mEzVsSxtQ3 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Earlier today, the Indian embassy issued an advisory to stranded citizens in Ukraine. The embassy, in a statement, appealed to the stranded nationals to "maintain calm" and remain safe wherever they are.

"Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the Indian embassy in Kyiv said. It also urged the citizens travelling from western parts of Kyiv to "return to their respective cities temporarily".

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had earlier tweeted that in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up to provide information and assistance, giving phone numbers, fax details in his post.

In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a Control Room has been set up at @MEAIndia to provide information and assistance:



📞Phone: 1800118797 (Toll free)

+91-11-23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905



📠Fax: +91-11-23088124



📧Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 16, 2022

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said, and sirens were heard over the city.

Hopes for a diplomatic way out of a new, potentially devastating war in Europe appeared all but sunk as the U.S. and key European allies accused Moscow on Tuesday of crossing a red line in rolling over Ukraine's border into separatist regions — with some calling it an invasion.