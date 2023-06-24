Russia-Ukraine war updates: 'Those dividing Russia will be punished', says Putin amid Wagner group mutiny

Hours after Wagner Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was accused by the Kremlin of a mutiny coup following the growing tensions between rival Kremlin camps over the Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin during his public address on television warned that those dividing Russia will be punished. A BBC report said Putin assured that all "necessary orders have been given" to deal with the crisis, pledging to defend Russia.

Earlier, Russian authorities accused Yevgeny Prigozhin of trying to start a “civil conflict” and ordered his arrest, according to state media reports.

In his first address, President Putin urged the consolidation of all forces and said what was happening was "a betrayal" and "a knife in the back of our people".

Putin said: “I will do everything possible to defend my country….And those who have organised an armed rebellion will be held accountable. Those who have been drawn into this, I call on you to stop your criminal actions.”

At the end of his short TV address, Putin admitted the situation in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don was complicated. He added that a counter-terrorism regime is now in place in the capital Moscow and several other regions.

Top 5 things Putin during his televised address on Saturday:

> Putin said Russia is fighting “the toughest battle for its future”.

> He said the Wagner armed mutiny is a “stab in the back” to Russia.

> He called the rebellion treason and said anyone who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

> He said he would do everything to protect Russia, that the Russian armed forces “have been given the necessary orders” and that “decisive action” would be taken to stabilise the situation.

> He also told viewers: “Personal interests have led to the betrayal of our country and the cause that our armed forces are fighting.”