Russia's Vicky Donor: Telegram CEO reveals he has over '100 biological children' in 12 nations

Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of Telegram's messaging platform, recently revealed an astonishing personal detail: he is the biological father of over 100 children across 12 countries, a claim he shared with his followers on Telegram.

In a lengthy post, Durov elaborated on how he became a "biological father" through sperm donation. He talked about how his journey began fifteen years ago when a close friend approached him with a heartfelt request.

“He and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby,” Durov recounted. Initially found humorous, the seriousness of the request soon shifted his perspective.

Upon visiting the donation clinic, Durov learned he was considered “high-quality donor material,” leading him to participate in the sperm donation process. Despite having ceased his donations, Durov revealed that an IVF clinic still holds his frozen sperm, which remains available for families seeking to conceive.

In a move that is set to redefine donor anonymity, Durov expressed his intention to open-source his DNA so his biological children can connect more easily. “Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret being a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it,” he stated.

Durov emphasized that his motivations for sharing this part of his life were to destigmatise sperm donation and encourage more healthy men to consider donating. “Defy convention — redefine the norm!” he concluded passionately.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who resides in Dubai, is known for founding Russia's largest social network, Vkontakte, at the age of 22. His unexpected announcement has sparked discussions about sperm donation and its societal perceptions, highlighting the ongoing need for donors in countries facing fertility issues.

However, such cases in other nations have led to fear of incest, where a man had donated multiple sperms. In 2023, a court case was filed against a Dutch sperm donor to prevent him from fathering further children. According to reports, the 41-year-old from The Hague is the father of at least 550 children worldwide.

