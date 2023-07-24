Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal on Monday made a staggering bid of 300 million euros ($332 million) for French striker Kylian Mbappe, Associated Press reported on Monday. The offer, confirmed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), gives Al-Hilal permission to negotiate directly with the 2018 World Cup winner.

Mbappe's contract with PSG is approaching its end, and he has decided not to extend it for another year, signalling his intent to become a free agent at the conclusion of the upcoming season, with Real Madrid considered the most likely destination.

The bid for Mbappe, if successful, would make him the most expensive soccer player in history, surpassing Neymar's transfer fee of $262 million when he moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

The ambitious move by Al-Hilal reflects Saudi Arabia's determination to attract top players to their domestic league. In recent times, Saudi teams have been actively pursuing renowned names from Europe's top leagues, with stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marcelo Brozovic already joining Saudi clubs.

Mbappe's omission from PSG's pre-season tour in Japan suggests the tension between him and the club is mounting, making a contract extension increasingly unlikely. PSG, owned by Qatar Sports Investments, is eager to secure a transfer fee for the coveted forward, who is viewed as a potential successor to the iconic duo of Messi and Ronaldo in global soccer stardom.

Al-Hilal is just one of many clubs interested in the French superstar, but their colossal bid sets them apart from the competition. While Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, the Spanish club's previous bid of $190 million was turned down by PSG in 2021. With Benzema's departure from Madrid, there is a clear need for a top-class forward.

The soccer world eagerly awaits Mbappe's decision, especially with his contract set to expire soon. The rising profile and financial muscle of Saudi Arabia's league have drawn interest from many high-profile players, turning the country into a new hotspot for global soccer talent.

The moves are part of efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to leverage the kingdom’s oil wealth to provide new jobs and opportunities for Saudi Arabia's youth.

However, the Saudi Crown Prince's ambitions to use sports as a means of showcasing the country's wealth and opportunities have stirred debate and criticism, particularly in light of international events like the Jamal Khashoggi case, where a journalist was murdered in 2018 inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Turkey for speaking against the regime in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Critics view this move as a form of "sports-washing," where the country seeks to improve its image through sports despite controversies surrounding human rights issues and other concerns.

Nonetheless, Al-Hilal's record-breaking bid for Mbappe highlights the determination of Saudi Arabia to assert itself as a major player in the global soccer landscape.

